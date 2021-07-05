Two Soldiers Killed, 20 Injured in Yemeni Missile Attack

A missile attack targeting an army camp in Yemen’s southern Abyan province killed two soldiers and injured 20 others on Sunday, a government source told Anadolu Agency.

“A missile targeted a mosque in the Army's Fifth Infantry Brigade camp in Modiya district in Abyan governorate when soldiers were performing the afternoon prayers, killing two soldiers and injuring 20 others, with some in critical condition", said the source who preferred not to be named.

Condemning the attack, Muhammad Qayzan, advisor to the Yemeni Information Ministry, said on Twitter that a “cowardly terrorist act” targeted the soldiers while they were performing prayers.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The government forces and others affiliated with the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council share the control of Abyan which witnesses frequent confrontations.



Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises with 233,000 people killed, nearly 80% or about 30 million needing humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation, according to the UN estimates.