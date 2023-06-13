  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Two students killed among Nottingham incident

Two students killed among Nottingham incident

Published June 13th, 2023 - 03:23 GMT
ALBAWABA - Two of three who were killed in Nottingham incident were students at the University of Nottingham.

ALBAWABA - Two of three who were killed in Nottingham incident were students at the University of Nottingham.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...