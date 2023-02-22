Two visitors killed in Mecca

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - Saudi authorities arrested a suspect of Arab nationality after he stabbed two visitors while they were in a hotel in Mecca.

Saudi police arrested a person of Algerian nationality after he stabbed two persons of the same nationality in a hotel, leading to their death, according to what was announced by official Saudi sources.

The perpetrator fled the scene before being caught by the Saudi authorities, and systematic procedures were taken against him. He was referred to the Public Prosecution.

Information circulated reported that the suspect, 40, was being treated in a mental hospital before traveling to Saudi Arabia and accompanying the two victims to perform Umrah.

However, no official sources revealed the real reasons behind the accident or additional information about the attacker or the victims.

This incident sparked widespread controversy on communication sites, especially as it took place in Mecca, where visitors go there to perform Hajj and Umrah, and crimes of theft or murder rarely occur.

