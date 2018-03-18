UAE and Egypt Face Challenges from Iran Aggression: UAE FM

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (AFP/File Photo)

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the UAE and Egypt face challenges against Iran, Israel and Turkey for their aggression on Arab territories.

The UAE FM also said that Iranian intervention in Syria has only complicated matters.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that political discourse in Geneva is the only way the Syrian crisis can be resolved, and that a solution is being placed in order to unite the opposition.

This comes after Egypt and the UAE have agreed on enhancing joint co-operation in all fields to boost bilateral investment, industrial and commercial ties on Satuday.

This article has been adapted from its original source.