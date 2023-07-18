  1. Home
  3. UAE and Japan strengthen economic ties with 23 agreements

Published July 18th, 2023 - 07:45 GMT
UAE and Japan
UAE president (R) and Japanese PM (L) in Abu Dhabi. (AFP)

ALBAWABA-During the UAE-Japan Business Forum, the UAE and Japan signed 23 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two nations. 

The agreements cover various sectors, including energy, industry, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, space, health, transport, environmental conservation, and circular economy. The forum, held during the official visit of the Japanese prime minister to the UAE, witnessed the participation of key ministers from both countries, emphasizing the long-standing historical ties and strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan. 

The UAE market, known for its high standards of quality and credibility, was highlighted as a gateway to the MENA markets, providing access to a consumer base of 400 million people. Both sides affirmed the importance of fostering partnerships in new economic sectors to drive sustainable development in both countries.

