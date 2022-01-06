UAE Announces Continuous Rise in COVIID-19 Infections

The surge in UAE COVID-19 infections continued with 2,708 daily cases reported on Wednesday, about a month after the country reported its lowest figure over a long stretch since the pandemic stared.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country was reported on March 6, 2021, when 2,959 infections were confirmed. Meanwhile, only 44 cases were confirmed on Dec. 6, 2021.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also reported that 743 individuals have recovered from the highly contagious disease, and with no reported fatalities.

The UAE’s caseload now stands at 774,897, of which 749,254 patients have been declared free from COVID-19 and 2,170 persons succumbing to it.

Screenings have been ramped up in the Emirates with 469,028 additional COVID-19 tests done over the past 24 hours, as the omicron coronavirus variant – which is highly transmissible compared with the delta variant – prompted a surge infections globally.