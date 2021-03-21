The UAE Calls Locals, Residents to Step up Vaccine Jab

  1. Home
Published March 21st, 2021 - 12:05 GMT
In this file photo taken on February 28, 2021 a healthcare worker administers a shot of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara (Sikh temple), in Dubai. China will give United Nations peacekeeping troops 300,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine, the Chinese diplomatic mission to the UN said March 15, 2021, bolstering the 200,000 doses already pledged by India to protect 100,000 soldiers and police officers deployed in peace missions. Karim SAHIB / AFP
The UAE’s health ministry urged locals and residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination to start booking appointments on Sunday, as the six-week period given to people who are most at risk ended.

Nationals and residents over the age of 16 can now get free vaccinations at any of the 205 locations across the country, the ministry said in a statement.

Those opting for vaccination must get prior booking while those who are most vulnerable will continue to be received by centers without prior booking.


At least 72 percent of those categorized as elderly, and those with chronic diseases, have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the health minister, Abdul Rahman Al-Owais, said.

The UAE has approved four COVID-19 vaccines for use, including Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

The UAE has so far administered over 7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

