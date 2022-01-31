UAE Defences Destroy Houthi Ballistic Missile

ALBAWABA - UAE Defences intercepted a ballistic Houthi missile fired targeting the country early Monday.

In early hours of Monday, UAE air defense intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group towards the country. The attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas. - UAE MOD pic.twitter.com/rDMIKRdOz2 — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) January 31, 2022

The ballistic missiles fired in the early hours of the morning was destroyed before reaching its target, UAE Defences sources said.

"UAE air forces, together with the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, subsequently destroyed the missile launch site in Yemen's Al-Jawf governorate," according to Arab News.