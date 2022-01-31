UAE Defences Destroy Houthi Ballistic Missile

  1. Home
January 31st, 2022
Fighters loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government man a car-mounted recoilless rifle at the al-Jawba frontline facing Iran-backed Huthi rebels in the country's northeastern province of Marib, the last remaining government stronghold in northern Yemen, on January 14, 2022. (Photo by AFP)

ALBAWABA - UAE Defences intercepted a ballistic Houthi missile fired targeting the country early Monday. 

The ballistic missiles fired in the early hours of the morning was destroyed before reaching its target, UAE Defences sources said.

"UAE air forces, together with the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, subsequently destroyed the missile launch site in Yemen's Al-Jawf governorate," according to Arab News.

