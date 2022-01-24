  1. Home
  UAE Defences Intercept Two Incoming Missiles on Abu Dhabi

UAE Defences Intercept Two Incoming Missiles on Abu Dhabi

Published January 24th, 2022
ALBAWABA - Breaking news. The Abu Dhabi city of the United Arab Emirates have again come under attack from incoming missiles under the hashtag (#AbuDhabi, #UAE).

The UAE Ministry of Defense have announced the interception and destruction of two incoming ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis in the early hours of Monday morning according to the UAE news agency WAM.


 

