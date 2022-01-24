UAE Defences Intercept Two Incoming Missiles on Abu Dhabi

ALBAWABA - Breaking news. The Abu Dhabi city of the United Arab Emirates have again come under attack from incoming missiles under the hashtag (#AbuDhabi, #UAE).

The #Houthis once again fired rockets at the #UAE city of #AbuDhabi but this time the UAE defense forces defused all the rockets. We strongly condemn these terrorist attacks by Houthi rebels. STAY STRONG 🇵🇰🇸🇦🇦🇪@uaeembassyisb #الامارات | #ابوظبي pic.twitter.com/zGbpYe1Eo2 — Mian Mujeeb UR Rehman (@Mujeebtalks) January 24, 2022

The UAE Ministry of Defense have announced the interception and destruction of two incoming ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis in the early hours of Monday morning according to the UAE news agency WAM.

💫 سمع دوي 4 انفجارات أعقبتها صفارات الإنذار في أبو ظبي بـ #الإمارات

في الوقت الذي توقف المطار الدولي بـ المدينة عن استقبال الطائرات#AbuDhabi#UAE pic.twitter.com/k5UjIsKPqd — صـــــــلاح (@mafihachk) January 24, 2022



