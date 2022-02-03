  1. Home
  3. UAE Destroys Three Hostile Houthi Drones

UAE Destroys Three Hostile Houthi Drones

Published February 3rd, 2022 - 06:18 GMT
three hostile drones target UAE
Yemeni pro-government fighters from the UAE-trained Giants Brigade, gather on the outskirts of Ataq city, east of the Red Sea port of Aden, on their way to the frontline facing pro-Iran Huthi fighters, on January 28, 2022. (Photo by Saleh Al-OBEIDI / AFP)
Highlights
UAE said to have intercepted, shot down 3 hostile drones in fourth attack.

The UAE intercepted and destroyed three hostile drones that penetrated the country's airspace in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The UAE Calls on The US to Re-classify Houthis as a Terror Organization

Other action include “continuing to provide early warning intelligence (and) collaborating on air defence”, the embassy said.

Austin and the Crown Prince discussed the Houthi attacks, which “also threatened US and Emirati armed forces stationed at Al Dhafra air base,” the embassy added.


Previous attacks
Wednesday's drone strike is the fourth attack on the UAE this year. The first was on January 17, carried out by the Houthi terrorist that killed three people. The UAE forces also thwarted the second attack on Monday, January 24. It destroyed two ballistic missiles fired towards the country.

On January 31, the UAE's Ministry of Defence announced that its air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group.

The ministry confirmed in a statement that "there were no casualties resulting from the attack, and the fragments of the ballistic missile fell outside of populated areas."

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:UAEHouthiDroneAttackmissileYemen

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

