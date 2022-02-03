UAE Destroys Three Hostile Houthi Drones

The UAE intercepted and destroyed three hostile drones that penetrated the country's airspace in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Other action include “continuing to provide early warning intelligence (and) collaborating on air defence”, the embassy said.

وزارة الدفاع تعلن عن اعتراض وتدمير عدد 3 طائرات من دون طيار معادية اخترقت المجال الجوي للدولة فجر اليوم 2/2/2022 بعيدا عن المناطق المأهولة بالسكان، وأكدت الوزارة أنها على أهبة الاستعداد والجاهزية للتعامل مع أية تهديدات، وأنها تتخذ كافة الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية الدولة من أي اعتداء pic.twitter.com/XqEXZmkz7K — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) February 2, 2022

Austin and the Crown Prince discussed the Houthi attacks, which “also threatened US and Emirati armed forces stationed at Al Dhafra air base,” the embassy added.



Previous attacks

Wednesday's drone strike is the fourth attack on the UAE this year. The first was on January 17, carried out by the Houthi terrorist that killed three people. The UAE forces also thwarted the second attack on Monday, January 24. It destroyed two ballistic missiles fired towards the country.

On January 31, the UAE's Ministry of Defence announced that its air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group.

The ministry confirmed in a statement that "there were no casualties resulting from the attack, and the fragments of the ballistic missile fell outside of populated areas."

