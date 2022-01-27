UAE, Egypt and Bahrain Leaders Get Together in Abu Dhabi

Leaders from the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain on Wednesday held a summit to discuss current regional issues and how they could strengthen coordination and cooperation among their countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, met in Abu Dhabi “over issues of common concern in addition to the latest regional and international developments and the common challenges facing the Arab region,” state news agency WAM reported.



The four leaders talked about the recent terrorist attacks against civilian sites and facilities in the UAE, including the thwarted launch of two ballistic missiles against the Emirates.

The continuing terror activities of the Houthis pose a serious threat to regional and international security and stability and violate all international laws and norms, the WAM report added.

The leaders renewed their call for the international community to take a firm stand against the militia and other terrorist forces along, with their supporters.

The King of Bahrain and Egyptian president re-affirmed their countries’ solidarity and support with the UAE’s steps in ensuring the country’s security and safety.