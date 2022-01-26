What Are Yemenis Saying After 4 Days of Internet Outage Ended?

It is no secret that airstrikes by the Saudi-UAE-led coalition have intensified in several Yemeni cities over the past week, especially after Houthi missiles have reached the UAE capital. However, the latest airstrikes against Yemeni targets have left the country in a 4-day internet outage that ended only yesterday.

Two very loud and scary explosions heard in Sana'a capital from two airstrikes one hit the radio Corporation in Al Hasbah. sounds of war jets still heard. #Yemen — Zaid al-Alaya'a (@zaidaahmed) January 25, 2022

For four days, Yemenis had no internet to connect with the world or to report what was going under heavy Saudi and UAE airstrikes. The latest the world knew was the airstrike that targeted a detention center in Houthi-controlled Saada on Friday, resulting in around 100 deaths.

Now what is happening in the city of Sanaa by air strikes of coalition. #نحن_اليمن #اوقفوا_الحرب_في_اليمن #stop_war_on_yemen pic.twitter.com/d2k0eKkpd3 — Waseem (@wasim_Alsharabi) January 25, 2022

However, as soon as the internet connection was restored across the nation yesterday, thousands of Yemeni social media users took to different platforms to tell anecdotes of what they have been going through for days.

One Twitter user posted a video of himself as he watched for the next airstrikes from a window in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, calling it "the daily routine."

Every district in Sana’a is targeted tonight, people r reporting explosions from several locations, it’s intense!



No logic in targeting cities, it won’t change a thing except that Houthis will get a stronger narrative to fight the “aggression” & recruit children! #Yemen #Sanaa — Hana alShowafi (@HanaShowafi) January 25, 2022

4 days without internet.

400 cars queued at one petrol station.



Our colleague @Jasminlavoie in #Yemen on the effects of recent air strikes: pic.twitter.com/kUyg8GHkmB — NRC (@NRC_Norway) January 24, 2022

Others used their social media accounts to explain the amount of terror and distress they have been going through living under the threat of being targeted at any moment, calling what is happening "a genocide" and urging the international community to stop what they described as "the random targeting of civilian neighborhoods" in Houthi-controlled cities.

The Saudi-led intervention in Yemen has been going on since March 2015, when Saudi Arabia and other GCC states led a military operation against the Iranian-backed Houthi movement which consists mainly of the Yemeni tribe called the Houthis.

Finally, the internet service is working again after targeted by Saudi warplanes in an attempt to obscure the genocide committing by Saudi in #Yemen

What is happening in Yemen is genocide.

Right now sanaa capital under bombings#YemenCantWait — moon_kidnapper (@Moon_Kidnapper) January 24, 2022

Yet, Houthi attacks against Saudi and UAE targets have only been making headlines in recent weeks, particularly targeting the UAE capital with ballistic missiles and explosive drones last week, triggering wide-scale retaliation airstrikes by Saudi Arabia and UAE.