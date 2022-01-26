  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. What Are Yemenis Saying After 4 Days of Internet Outage Ended?

What Are Yemenis Saying After 4 Days of Internet Outage Ended?

Published January 26th, 2022 - 07:03 GMT
Sanaa, Yemen
Yemenis inspect the damage following overnight air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition targeting the Huthi rebel-held capital Sanaa, on January 18, 2022. (MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP)

It is no secret that airstrikes by the Saudi-UAE-led coalition have intensified in several Yemeni cities over the past week, especially after Houthi missiles have reached the UAE capital. However, the latest airstrikes against Yemeni targets have left the country in a 4-day internet outage that ended only yesterday.

For four days, Yemenis had no internet to connect with the world or to report what was going under heavy Saudi and UAE airstrikes. The latest the world knew was the airstrike that targeted a detention center in Houthi-controlled Saada on Friday, resulting in around 100 deaths.

However, as soon as the internet connection was restored across the nation yesterday, thousands of Yemeni social media users took to different platforms to tell anecdotes of what they have been going through for days.

One Twitter user posted a video of himself as he watched for the next airstrikes from a window in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, calling it "the daily routine."

Others used their social media accounts to explain the amount of terror and distress they have been going through living under the threat of being targeted at any moment, calling what is happening "a genocide" and urging the international community to stop what they described as "the random targeting of civilian neighborhoods" in Houthi-controlled cities.

The Saudi-led intervention in Yemen has been going on since March 2015, when Saudi Arabia and other GCC states led a military operation against the Iranian-backed Houthi movement which consists mainly of the Yemeni tribe called the Houthis.

Yet, Houthi attacks against Saudi and UAE targets have only been making headlines in recent weeks, particularly targeting the UAE capital with ballistic missiles and explosive drones last week, triggering wide-scale retaliation airstrikes by Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Tags:YemenSanaaSaadaSaudi ArabiaUAEAbu Dhabi

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...