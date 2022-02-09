UAE: Fire Break Out at an Abu Dhabi Building

Local media reported that Abu Dhabi Civil Defense teams have extinguished a fire that broke out at one of the buildings on Hamdan Street yesterday night.

According to Emirati sources, rescue teams responded "superfast" to the blaze and controlled it quickly; the blast which was caused by a gas cylinder did not result in any injuries.

The video was first shared by Brazilian journalists who were covering the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi. The footage shows an explosion in one of the buildings followed by light smoke.

صحفيون برازيليون يغطون كأس العالم للأندية ينشرون مقاطع فيديو تظهر انفجارا بمبنى في #أبوظبي وتصاعد الدخان منه pic.twitter.com/9k6nMeYBD4 — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) February 8, 2022

Some have claimed that the blast is due to a Houthi attack following a series of continued attacks in the past few weeks, which were foiled by UAE defense forces.

Authorities have urged civilians not to share claims or wrong allegations on the last explosion as they called people to follow official agencies for the information.