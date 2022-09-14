UAE Foreign Minister Starts an Official Visit to Israel

  1. Home
Published September 14th, 2022 - 04:21 GMT
ALBAWABA - UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed starts an official visit to Israel. 

The news is trending. According to WAM, UAE news agency  Sheikh Abdullah arrived in Tel Aviv on an official visit to and is travelling with a high-level UAE delegation and which will span for several days and marks two years since the UAE and Israel signed the Abraham Accords.


