UAE Hails The US on its Independence Day

The US marks Independence Day.
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Joe Biden of the United States of America, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 4th of July.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar message to President Biden on the occasion.
