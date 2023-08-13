UAE introduces a one-month entry visa for GCC residents

ALBAWABA- In a move aimed at enhancing tourist inflow, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a new initiative granting Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) residents a one-month entry visa.

According to Gulf News, this measure seeks to encourage more visitors to explore the country's offerings. Under this initiative, GCC residents, irrespective of their nationality, are invited to visit the UAE for either leisure or business purposes.

The application process for a 30-day eVisa is available online, accessible through the official online services platform of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) at smartservices.icp.gov.ae.

To be eligible, visitors should possess a valid residence visa from any GCC country, with a validity of at least three months. Additionally, they must hold a passport that remains valid for at least six more months and provide a colored passport-sized photo.

For those traveling with family members, such as spouses or children, proof of kinship is required during the visa application process.

By streamlining the visa application process, the UAE aims to stimulate tourism growth and attract a broader range of non-GCC residents and expatriate visitors, thereby bolstering the country's tourism sector.