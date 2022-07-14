  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. The UAE to Invest $2 Billion in India For 'Food Complexes'

The UAE to Invest $2 Billion in India For 'Food Complexes'

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published July 14th, 2022 - 10:21 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - Breaking. The United Arab Emirates is to invest $2 billion in India to create what it is calling comprehensive 'food complexes' there. 

The aim of that is to help strengthen the food vulnerabilities in south Asia and the Middle East countries.

In turn and also breaking, is the news about a US-Israeli-India-UAE communique assuring the support of peace accords. 

 

Tags:UAEIndiaIsraelUSA

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...