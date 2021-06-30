  1. Home
  3. UAE-Israeli Handshake! Emirati FM Meets Yair Lapid in Abu Dhabi

Published June 30th, 2021 - 05:13 GMT
The visit will open wider horizons for the development of relations between the two countries
Emirati officials welcoming Israeli alternate prime minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid upon arrival at Abu Dhabi airport, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on June 29, 2021. Israel's top diplomat Yair Lapid visited the UAE on the first official trip by a minister from the Jewish state after the two regional powerhouse economies normalised ties last year. (AFP)
Sheikh Abdullah held an official reception ceremony to Yair Lapid upon his arrival to the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yair Lapid, who is in the UAE on his first official visit to the country.

Sheikh Abdullah held an official reception ceremony to Yair Lapid upon his arrival to the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of ministers and senior officials from both sides.

He welcomed the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs and his accompanying delegation and discussed with him ways to enhance Emirati-Israeli relations in the light of the Abraham Peace Accord, signed between the two countries.


The two sides also reviewed the situation in the Middle East and the importance of building on the Abraham Accords to achieve peace and to strengthen regional security and stability.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of this visit, saying it will open wider horizons for the development of relations between the two countries in all fields, in a way that will serve their common interests and benefit their peoples.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

