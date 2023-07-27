UAE mourns the demise of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, ruler’s brother

ALBAWABA- The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed led the funeral prayers for his brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, the Ruler's Representative in Abu Dhabi, at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Worshippers prayed for peace and mercy for the deceased, recognizing his lifelong dedication to serving the country and its people. After the prayers, Sheikh Mohamed and the Al Nahyan family sheikhs laid Sheikh Saeed to rest at Al Bateen Cemetery.

With the passing of my brother Saeed bin Zayed, the UAE has lost a loyal son who was dedicated to his country and its people. We pray that God grants him eternal rest, and that we are blessed with patience and solace at this time. pic.twitter.com/kwusG3qPuM — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 27, 2023

Born in 1965 in Al Ain, Sheikh Saeed held a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Economics from the UAE University in 1988. He served as a representative of the Abu Dhabi ruler and was a member of the Executive Council.

His contributions extended to heading Al-Wahda Sports Club and serving as Director of the Maritime Ports Authority. Additionally, he represented the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in official visits and held the presidency of the UAE Football Association.

