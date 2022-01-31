UAE Official on Houthi Missile: 'Provoking Us Won't Work'

The UAE is determined to achieve its vision of "contributing to building a stable and prosperous region for everyone", a top official has said.

“Provoking us will not work” and “whoever puts the UAE to the test will fail”, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, tweeted on Monday.

“We do not see the threats and fantasies of terrorist organisations based on illusions as more than a passing matter that will be dealt with in a manner that guarantees our security and national sovereignty.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will continue his United Arab Emirates visit as planned, his office has confirmed, after the Gulf state said it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Iran-backed Yemen's Houthi rebels https://t.co/uSNPJGFQux — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 31, 2022

The Emirati official’s tweet came hours after the UAE’s air defence forces shot down a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group over Abu Dhabi. The Ministry of Defence also destroyed the launcher in Yemen used to mount the attack.

This is the third attack mounted by the Houthis on the UAE in as many weeks.



Last week, the country managed to intercept and destroy two ballistic missiles fired over Abu Dhabi. Prior to that, suspected drone attacks on two civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi left three people dead and six injured. One fire caused an explosion in three Adnoc fuel tankers in Mussafah. Another minor fire broke out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Dr Gargash had earlier said that the UAE would not succumb to hate and aggression.

United Arab Emirates says it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels as Israel's president is visiting the federation. Monday's attack, the third in recent weeks, adds to tensions affecting the wider Persian Gulf. By @jongambrellAP. https://t.co/V0RGGZ0KrQ — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) January 31, 2022

The country remains a ray of hope that spreads goodness, he’d tweeted after the attack last week. “We are proud to reflect our history and culture, and for being an impenetrable fort against the forces of darkness and terrorism,” he said.

Dr Gargash had also said that terrorists cannot tamper with the stability of the region.

After the latest strike bid, the Ministry of Defence affirmed its "full readiness to deal with any threats" and vowed to "take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks".

Countries and organisations had earlier hailed the UAE’s defence capabilities for successfully countering the Houthi attack. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) praised the UAE for “confronting this brute terrorist attack” as it condemned last week’s strike bid.