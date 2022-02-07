UAE Parliamentary Delegates Visit The Israeli Knesset

ALBAWABA - Its trending. The first-ever parliamentary delegation from the United Arab Emirates visits the Israeli Knesset.

This is unprecedented as it is the first UAE parliamentary delegation from the Arab world to visit the Israeli legislature. The three-man delegation is headed by Dr Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi who is chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the UAE Federal National Council.

In first, UAE parliamentary delegation visits the Knesset https://t.co/il84VenKCI via @timesofisrael — drdivine (@drdivine) February 7, 2022

This is the first Emirati delegation to visit Israel since the US-brokered normalization of ties in September 2020.

“When we talk about Abraham Accords agreements, we want you to look at the big picture,” al-Nuaimi said at the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and as reported by AFP.

UAE parliamentarians to visit Knesset in Israel https://t.co/PcXLETD203 — Ahmad أحمد (@alz_alf) February 6, 2022

“It’s not a political agreement only, it’s not an issue related to security and defense. No, it is an agent of change for the whole region,” Nuaimi said, advocating “full engagement in all sectors,” he added in a report by the Times of Israel.

The delegation met with a range of Israeli lawmakers, led by Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy. Prior to arriving at the Knesset, the Emiratis paid a visit to Yad Vashem memorial museum, where they laid a wreath to honor the victims of the Holocaust.

