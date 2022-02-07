  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. UAE Parliamentary Delegates Visit The Israeli Knesset

UAE Parliamentary Delegates Visit The Israeli Knesset

Published February 7th, 2022 - 07:42 GMT
Levy (L) Nuaimi
Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (L) welcomes Ali Rashid al-Nuaimi — chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE's) Federal National Council on a visit to Israel's parliament in Jerusalem on February 7, 2022. (Menahem KAHANA / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Its trending. The first-ever parliamentary delegation from the United Arab Emirates visits the Israeli Knesset. 

This is unprecedented as it is the first UAE parliamentary delegation from the Arab world to visit the Israeli legislature. The three-man delegation is headed by Dr Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi who is chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the UAE Federal National Council.

This is the first Emirati delegation to visit Israel since the US-brokered normalization of ties in September 2020.

“When we talk about Abraham Accords agreements, we want you to look at the big picture,” al-Nuaimi said at the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and as reported by AFP

“It’s not a political agreement only, it’s not an issue related to security and defense. No, it is an agent of change for the whole region,” Nuaimi said, advocating “full engagement in all sectors,” he added in a report by the Times of Israel.

“When we talk about Abraham Accords agreements, we want you to look at the big picture,” Chairman of the FNC’s Defense Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee Ali Rashid al-Nuaimi said at the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The delegation met with a range of Israeli lawmakers, led by Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy. Prior to arriving at the Knesset, the Emiratis paid a visit to Yad Vashem memorial museum, where they laid a wreath to honor the victims of the Holocaust.

The visit of the UAE delegation to the Israeli Knesset is trending. 

 

 

Tags:IsraelKnessetUAEAli Rashid al-NuaimiMickey Levy

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...