UAE President Meets Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, today discussed the bilateral ties between their countries.

The two leaders underscored the ongoing rapid growth seen across the UAE-Russia relations and their satisfaction with such growth.

President Putin provided a detailed brief to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on the situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and on Russia's efforts to maintain nuclear security.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said that UAE is continuing to monitor the situation at the plant.

The UAE has played a key role in the prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine. President Putin expressed Russia's appreciation for the UAE's efforts, noting that they are a testament to its readiness to support mediation efforts.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed briefed the Russian President on the Ukrainian side's position on a number of issues.

The UAE President also emphasised the need to keep dialogue between Russia and Ukraine open, while President Putin stressed that Russia is keen on the continuation of the UAE's mediation efforts.