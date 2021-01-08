UAE Registers 2,988 COVID-19 Cases in a Single Day

The UAE has recorded 2,988 cases of COVID-19 in just one day, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Thursday.

The new figure comes as the ministry continues to expand its nationwide testing campaign for early detection of the virus.

It brings the total the number of cases in the UAE to 221,754. Five fatalities have also been announced, as well as 3,658 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the ministry said 61,396 people have been vaccinated in the same period, taking the total number to 887,697 across the country.

The vaccination is drive is part of a bigger national strategy to inoculate more than 50 percent of the UAE’s population.

