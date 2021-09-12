  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. The UAE Registers The Lowest Covid-19 Cases This Year

The UAE Registers The Lowest Covid-19 Cases This Year

Published September 12th, 2021 - 09:05 GMT
UAE reported 728,266 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started
An Emirati man wearing a protective mask is pictured on February 3, 2021 at the COVID -19 vaccination hall at Dubai's Financial Centre. The United Arab Emirates is racing to roll out vaccines -- administering some 3.4 million doses of vaccine to its population of about 10 million, for the second-fastest delivery after Israel. / AFP / Karim SAHIB
Highlights
This brings the country’s caseload to 728,266 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic started

The Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday registered 725 new covid-19 cases, as well as two additional deaths. The daily COVID-19 cases in the UAE are at the lowest level this year.

Also ReadThe Covid Delta Variant Strikes The US EconomyThe Covid Delta Variant Strikes The US Economy

This brings the country’s caseload to 728,266 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with recorded 2,062 fatalities related to the highly transmissible disease.

The UAE’s aggressive vaccination campaign has managed to inoculate 90.17 percent of its population with at least a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.98 percent of residents and citizens have been fully vaccinated.

A total 18,876,969 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided so far, equivalent to a vaccine distribution rate of 190.86 doses per 100 people, one of the highest in the world.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:COVID-19 casesCovid-19UAEvaccine

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...