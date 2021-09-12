The UAE Registers The Lowest Covid-19 Cases This Year

The Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday registered 725 new covid-19 cases, as well as two additional deaths. The daily COVID-19 cases in the UAE are at the lowest level this year.

This brings the country’s caseload to 728,266 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with recorded 2,062 fatalities related to the highly transmissible disease.

#Coronavirus: 725 new cases from additional 298,919 tests reported in the UAE

- 945 recoveries

- 2 deaths



- 719,163 total recoveries

- 728,266 total cases

- 2,062 total deaths



Follow the latest #Covid19 developments here: https://t.co/4mFsGOdhW1 pic.twitter.com/pVXuRgTJcF — The National (@TheNationalNews) September 11, 2021

The UAE’s aggressive vaccination campaign has managed to inoculate 90.17 percent of its population with at least a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.98 percent of residents and citizens have been fully vaccinated.

A total 18,876,969 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided so far, equivalent to a vaccine distribution rate of 190.86 doses per 100 people, one of the highest in the world.



This article has been adapted from its original source.