The UAE Registers The Lowest Covid-19 Cases This Year

The Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday registered 725 new covid-19 cases, as well as two additional deaths. The daily COVID-19 cases in the UAE are at the lowest level this year.
This brings the country’s caseload to 728,266 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with recorded 2,062 fatalities related to the highly transmissible disease.
#Coronavirus: 725 new cases from additional 298,919 tests reported in the UAE— The National (@TheNationalNews) September 11, 2021
The UAE’s aggressive vaccination campaign has managed to inoculate 90.17 percent of its population with at least a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.98 percent of residents and citizens have been fully vaccinated.
A total 18,876,969 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided so far, equivalent to a vaccine distribution rate of 190.86 doses per 100 people, one of the highest in the world.
