UAE rejects allegations of sending weapons to Sudan

ALBAWABA - The United Arab Emirates rejected on Sunday an alleged report that says weapons were found in its aid shipments to refugees of the Sudan war, according to a statement released by the UAE Foreign Ministry.

UAE also confirmed in a firm statement that it is not taking any side in the Sudanese war, which erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

UAE foreign ministry communications director Afra Al Hameli said in a statement: "The UAE has not supplied arms and ammunition to any of the warring parties in Sudan since the outbreak of the conflict."

Workers load aid supplies into a military plane bound for Port Sudan at the Abu Dhabi International Airport in Abu Dhabi on May 10, 2023. (Photo by Mohamad Ali Harissi / AFP)

The accusations were reported by the Wall Street Journal citing Ugandan officials who claimed that they found weapons in UAE aid shipments to refugees of the Sudan war in Chad on June 2.

The Emirati official maintained: "The UAE does not take sides in the current conflict engulfing Sudan, and seeks an end to the conflict and calls for respecting Sudan's sovereignty."

Since the fighting started between the two Sudanese parties SAF, which is led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF, which is led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, generally referred to as Hemedti, UAE has sent plenty of aid shipments to Sudan including medications and has also helped to evacuate foreigners, official Emirati media outlet WAM reported.