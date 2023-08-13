  1. Home
X users call Musk to delete Hemedti account

Published August 13th, 2023 - 09:31 GMT
Hemedti leader of the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commander, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemedti), now de facto deputy military leader, attends a meeting of representatives of the tripartite mechanism in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on June 8, 2022. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)

ALBAWABA - X (formerly known as Twitter) users have called on Elon Musk to delete the account of Rapid Support Forces leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, generally referred to as Hemedti.

Social media users have urged X CEO and managers to study removing the account of PSF head Hemedti and other accounts that are for the Sudanese military group.

The new campaign comes after META, which belongs to Mark Zuckerberg, announced removing the account of Mohamed Dagalo and Rapid Support Forces pages from Facebook. 

Hemedti

META, however, didn't share any statement regarding removing the accounts of Hemedti and the accounts of RSF, but Facebook clarified to Middle East Eye that they had taken down RSF from their platforms due to a violation of their policy concerning Dangerous Organizations and Individuals.

After the deletion of the RSF page, it stated: "We will continue to communicate with you through this alternative page until our main page is restored. We have already initiated communication with Meta, the owner of Facebook, to expedite the restoration process."

Sudan Tribune revealed that Facebook in Sudan has wider popularity compared to other social media platforms such as X and Telegram which have a more restricted user base.

