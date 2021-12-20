UAE Tightens Covid-19 Measures

UAE said it will further tightens entry into all government institutions to people vaccinated against coronavirus and those who are exempted from getting the vaccine, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, made the announcement in line with the UAE’s COVID-19 recovery drive and efforts to ensure public safety.

UAE experts say vaccine booster fights COVID-19 infection https://t.co/isOppwLkj3 — Gulf Today (@gulftoday) December 16, 2021

“All federal government employees and the public seeking federal government services nationwide are required to follow the Green Pass Protocol on Al Hosn app effective Jan. 3, to have access to federal entities,” the statement on WAM said.

Employees and individuals requiring entry into government buildings must take a PCR test every 14 days, to maintain the “green status” in the app. Those who have been exempt from receiving the vaccine must take a PCR test every seven days, while children aged under 16 will not be required to undergo any COVID tests.



The ministry said “unvaccinated individuals and those with ‘grey status’ on the Al Hosn app will not be allowed access to federal government entities.”

It also called on the public to obtain the booster shot to ensure raising societal immunity in light of the spread of new COVID-19 variants.

This article has been adapted from its original source.