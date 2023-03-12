UK agrees $576m to combat illegal immigration

ALBAWABA - The United Kingdom agreed on a new deal with France to curb the flood of illegal migrants into the country across the English Channel.

The U.K. said to allocate $576 million over the next three years as part of its deal with France after a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Paris on Friday.

From our new Energy Partnership to tackling illegal migration, the UK and France are looking forward to the future – bound by bonds of family, friendship, and solidarity.



Thank you @EmmanuelMacron for your gracious welcome. I’m looking forward to what we can achieve together. pic.twitter.com/eKWP6xFwEZ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 10, 2023

The French leader said: "The level of ambition of this plan is exactly what we need."

Upon the agreement to combat illegal immigration, France will build a new detention center for migrants using some of the money, while part of it will go to the deployment of 500 French security and support agents.

According to a statement, the security forces and agents will ensue "the fastest detection of attempted crossings" by small boats.