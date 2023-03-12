UK agrees $576m to combat illegal immigration

  1. Home
Published March 12th, 2023 - 01:45 GMT
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) walks out with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after the Franco-British Summit held at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on March 10, 2023. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The United Kingdom agreed on a new deal with France to curb the flood of illegal migrants into the country across the English Channel.

The U.K. said to allocate $576 million over the next three years as part of its deal with France after a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Paris on Friday.

In a tweet, Sunak celebrated the deal with Macron and wrote: "From our new Energy Partnership to tackling illegal migration, the UK and France are looking forward to the future – bound by bonds of family, friendship, and solidarity."

The French leader said: "The level of ambition of this plan is exactly what we need."

Upon the agreement to combat illegal immigration, France will build a new detention center for migrants using some of the money, while part of it will go to the deployment of 500 French security and support agents.

According to a statement, the security forces and agents will ensue "the fastest detection of attempted crossings" by small boats.

