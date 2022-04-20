UK Court Formally Orders Extradition of Julian Assange to US

A legal court in the United Kingdom on Wednesday April 20, 2022, formally issued orders to extradite Julian Assange to the United States.

Assange founded the website WikiLeaks, where internal and classified documents from around the world have been leaked. Notably, WikiLeaks is where thousands of internal documents obtained by former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning were shared.

The leaked U.S. Army documents contained information on the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and included damning evidence of U.S. strikes that killed civilians.

Assange is wanted in the United States over the publication of these classified documents. Assange was arrested and has been in prison in the U.K. since 2019 for other crimes he has been accused of.