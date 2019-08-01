London Court Sets November 11 for Sheikh Mohammed and Princess Haya Divorce Case

Dubai's billionaire ruler Sheik Mohammed al-Maktoum today shared a cryptic poem about 'swords of pain' as the High Court set a November date for his divorce battle.

Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein has applied for a forced marriage protection order for her two children that could prevent them from being taken abroad.

Today Princess Haya, 45, attended the second day of a preliminary hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London where it was decided the full hearing will be held on November 11.

The president of the Family Division, Sir Andrew McFarlane, allowed the media to report that Princess Haya has applied for wardship of their children, as well as for a non-molestation order.

The details of the order sought by Princess Haya are not known, but she claims to have fled Dubai with her two children to hide in the UK ‘in fear of her life’.

Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has demanded the ‘summary return’ of his children to the United Arab Emirates.

Wednesday's hearing comes as Sheik Mohammed, one of the world’s richest men, shared a poem in Arabic called 'the swords of the sufferer’ which describes overcoming life's challenges.

The short post, which appears to contain Islamic scripture, says: 'Glory to his family. He has to return the vengeance.. and solve the most difficult things'.

The billionaire's Instagram post came weeks after he posted a poem saying: 'You cheated the most precious thing' and 'I gave you trust and space...the biggest mistake you did was to lie'.

It is not known if Sheik Mohammed wrote the poems himself but many claimed his June Instagram post was slamming his wife because it also contained the words 'betrayal'.

Princess Haya – his sixth wife – has been seen for the first time in months at London’s Royal Courts of Justice.

Wearing an ivory dress, diamond-studded earrings and clutching a designer handbag, she was joined by Baroness Shackleton, the specialist divorce lawyer dubbed the ‘Steel Magnolia’ who handled Prince Charles’s split from Princess Diana and the Paul McCartney-Heather Mills divorce.

The family court heard that Princess Haya has applied under UK law for a ‘forced marriage protection order’ for one of her children.

This is designed to protect someone who may be at risk of ‘being threatened with a forced marriage’, to stop them being taken out of the UK, according to the Government’s website.

The Oxford-educated princess has also asked for a ‘non-molestation order’, designed to help victims of domestic violence.

There were extraordinary scenes at the High Court as private bodyguards prowled outside oak-panelled Court 33 as the Dubai royal family’s secrets were dissected by some of the UK’s highest-paid lawyers.





The sheikh, who owns racing stables in Newmarket, was not present but the 70-year-old ruler instructed three top-flight QCs to fight his corner, along with solicitor Helen Ward, who in 2009 protected Bernie Ecclestone’s £2billion fortune from his ex-wife Slavica.

Princess Haya, the half-sister of King Abdullah II of Jordan, sat in the front row listening intently as the fate of her children unfolded.

Princess Haya smuggled them out of Dubai earlier this year ‘in fear of her life’, according to the BBC’s well-connected security correspondent Frank Gardner.

She reportedly took £31million with her and sought refuge in her £85million townhouse near Kensington Palace.

The estranged couple are both friends of the Queen. Their estimated £4.5billion divorce could be the costliest in British legal history.

Haya, who is fighting for custody of her two children, successfully requested they be made wards of the British court, meaning no major decisions can be made about their future without a family judge’s permission.

A court order means further details of the case, including the ages and genders of the children, cannot be reported.

The battle between the parents is still at an early stage, and all the applications have yet to be heard or decided.

The family court will hear arguments later this year before deciding what should happen to the children.

The divorce proceedings have not even started yet.

It was previously reported that Haya fled Dubai in May after what happened to her husband’s daughter Princess Latifa, 33.

One of his 23 children by different wives, Latifa left last year to make a new life in the US, but was intercepted by special forces and forced to return.

The BBC’s security correspondent said Haya fears she may be abducted herself and ‘rendered’ back to Dubai.

The sheik, who is also the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, has not made any public comment.

The ruler of Dubai and his on-the-run wife have brought in two of London's most famous divorce lawyers as they prepare to go to war over his billions.

Oxford educated Princess Haya Al Hussein fled the country with her children after the break up of her marriage with billionaire Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

Princess Haya hired Baroness Shackleton, who has represented Prince Charles and Sir Paul McCartney.

Meanwhile Sheikh Mohammed has employed Helen Ward who represented Guy Ritchie when he was divorcing Madonna.

The hiring of two of London's most reputable lawyers indicates the capital is the likely venue for is likely to be one an obscenely expensive and fiercely contested divorce and custody battles in the capital's history.

Baroness Shackleton is known as the 'Steel Magnolia', for her charm and determination, after securing the Prince of Wales a divorce settlement in 1996.

She also represented Sir Paul McCartney in his divorce, and famously had a glass of water thrown over her by Heather Mills.

Baroness Shackleton became a life peer sitting on the Tory benches in 2010 and remains the personal solicitor of Princes William and Harry.

Meanwhile Lady Ward, who works for Stewart's Law of London, is known for her sharp intelligence and work ethic, previously claiming she worked 17 or 18 hour days 'if I have to.'

Lady Ward was also represented Bernie Ecclestone in his £2bn divorce battle with ex-wife Slavica, at the High Court in 2009.

