  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace to Resign as MP

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace to Resign as MP

Osama Ali

Osama Ali

Published July 16th, 2023 - 06:14 GMT
Ben Wallace
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

ALBAWABA - In a significant announcement, UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace has revealed his decision not to seek re-election as a Member of Parliament in the upcoming elections. 

Also ReadUK seeks faster deportation of migrants from TurkeyUK seeks faster deportation of migrants from Turkey

This news comes alongside his intention to step down from his ministerial position and depart from the cabinet.

As a longstanding member of the Conservative Party, Wallace has held a prominent role as a Member of Parliament since 2005. His tenure as Defense Minister has spanned four years, making him a notable figure within the party.

The timing of this announcement coincides with the anticipation of general elections within the UK, expected to take place within the next 18 months. Notably, a cabinet reshuffle is scheduled for September, further shaping the future political landscape of the country, with Rishi Sunak currently serving as Prime Minister.

Wallace's decision marks a significant development in UK politics, paving the way for potential changes and new leadership within the Conservative Party and the defense sector.

Tags:ukBen WallaceUK Defense Ministermember of parliamentResignationUK Politics

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now