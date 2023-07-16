UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace to Resign as MP

ALBAWABA - In a significant announcement, UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace has revealed his decision not to seek re-election as a Member of Parliament in the upcoming elections.

This news comes alongside his intention to step down from his ministerial position and depart from the cabinet.

As a longstanding member of the Conservative Party, Wallace has held a prominent role as a Member of Parliament since 2005. His tenure as Defense Minister has spanned four years, making him a notable figure within the party.

The timing of this announcement coincides with the anticipation of general elections within the UK, expected to take place within the next 18 months. Notably, a cabinet reshuffle is scheduled for September, further shaping the future political landscape of the country, with Rishi Sunak currently serving as Prime Minister.

Wallace's decision marks a significant development in UK politics, paving the way for potential changes and new leadership within the Conservative Party and the defense sector.