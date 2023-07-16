UK seeks faster deportation of migrants from Turkey

ALBAWABA - In light of a significant rise in the number of migrants arriving by boats from Turkey, the UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, is reportedly seeking a special agreement with Ankara to expedite deportation procedures.

The Telegraph newspaper reveals that over 1,000 migrants have reached the UK from Turkey via the English Channel since the beginning of the year, marking a substantial increase compared to previous years.

Turkey ranked among the top 10 countries of origin for migrants crossing the English Channel by boat to reach the UK last year, following Albania, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Eritrea, Sudan, and Egypt.

Home Secretary Braverman and Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick are said to be evaluating the possibility of a similar agreement with Turkey, mirroring the one with Albania.

It is anticipated that Minister Jenrick will travel to Istanbul later this month to discuss potential measures with the Turkish government, aiming to streamline the repatriation process for irregular migrants. A source cited by The Telegraph suggests that the surge in migrants from Turkey could be linked to the earthquakes and challenging economic conditions experienced in February.