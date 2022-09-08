UK Doctors Say Queen Elizabeth to Remain Under 'Medical Supervision'

ALBAWABA - Queen Elizabeth's health is of concern to doctor's. The doctors of the British monarch say she should remain under medical supervision.
The statement on the Queen’s health:— Abby Kuhathasan (@abbyjourno) September 8, 2022
“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” https://t.co/jIbL7c0ZbO
