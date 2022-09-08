  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. UK Doctors Say Queen Elizabeth to Remain Under 'Medical Supervision'

UK Doctors Say Queen Elizabeth to Remain Under 'Medical Supervision'

Published September 8th, 2022 - 11:39 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - Queen Elizabeth's health is of concern to doctor's. The doctors of the British monarch say she should remain under medical supervision. 

 

News is trending about he health of the Queen. 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...