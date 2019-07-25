UK's New PM Chooses His Cabinet

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed his cabinet, giving top government jobs to pro-Brexit Tories on Wednesday.

Dominic Raab, one of the contenders in the recent leadership race and a staunch Brexiteer has been named new foreign secretary and the first secretary of state – a title referred as the de facto deputy prime minister.

Priti Patel, former international development secretary who was forced to resign from the previous government after conducting secret meetings with the Israeli government on the distribution of foreign aid money to the Israeli army, became the new home secretary.

Sajid Javid who was the home secretary in former premier Theresa May's cabinet was announced as new Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Michael Gove, another main figure from the Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum that led to Brexit, has been appointed as the chief of the Cabinet Office.

Taking over the government from May on Wednesday, Johnson vowed earlier to deliver Brexit and pledged a successful outcome even if the country should leave the EU without a deal.

He said he would seek a "better deal" without any checks on the Irish border.

More than half the secretaries and ministers who were in the previous government resigned or asked to leave shortly before and after Johnson received the formal request to form a government from the Queen.

Johnson’s cabinet will also include Ben Wallace as the new defense secretary.

Ben Wallace will remain as the Brexit secretary and Liz Truss, the chief secretary to the treasury will take her seat in the cabinet as the new international trade secretary.





Meanwhile, a large demonstration is underway outside government offices located on Downing Street with people shouting anti-Brexit and anti-Boris Johnson slogans.

A larger protest targeting Jonson’s leadership has already been planned for Thursday in central London.

Johnson became the new Tory leader after winning a race against Jeremy Hunt, sparked after Theresa May was forced out following repeated failures to pass her Brexit deal through the parliament.

Johnson’s biggest challenge will remain as to deliver the Brexit deal, which has divided the U.K. since the 2016 EU membership referendum.

He earlier said "no ifs, no buts" the country will leave the bloc on Oct. 31.

The EU has said the current deal with the U.K. would not be renegotiated.

This article has been adapted from its original source.