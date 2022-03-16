  1. Home
  3. Ukraine: 97 Children Killed Since The War Started

Published March 16th, 2022 - 06:02 GMT
Children sit on beds at the new centre for refugees arriving from Ukraine at the Messe in Berlin on March 11, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
More than 100 children injured from Feb. 24 – March 15, says chief prosecutor's office

Ninety-seven children in Ukraine have been killed in attacks by the Russian army, authorities said Tuesday.

The office of the chief prosecutor in Ukraine said more than 100 children have also been injured between Feb. 24 and March 15.

"At least five children die every day under bombardments,” it added.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

 

At least 636 civilians have been killed and 1,125 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

More than 3 million refugees have fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN.

