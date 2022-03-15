Elon Musk Vs Putin; Who is Likely to Win the Fight?

Thousands of MEMEs broke on social media after Elon Musk’s challenge to fight the Russian President Vladimir Putin in what he described as a "single combat" to end the conflict in Ukraine.

In a Twitter post, Tesla's CEO wrote: “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to a single combat,” the Tesla founder tweeted. “Stakes are Ukraine.”

Even Elon musk bets on a country with something stupid, that sounds disrespecting.

Sorry Elon... Putin is a formal KGB agent who is train in martial arts.@Ukraine @mfa_russia @KremlinRussia_E https://t.co/hnQEtTqlpD pic.twitter.com/z2YRX3cN4s — Wisdom Strongson (@WStrongson) March 15, 2022

Musk mentioned the Kremlin account on Twitter and asked Putin “Do you agree to this fight?”.

Twitter users have taken the world’s richest man’s request as a joke and started sharing hilarious MEMEs about it. Some people have also wondered if Putin accepts Musk’s request and they did really have the fight, what may happen?

Others have also wondered who would possibly win such a fight highlighting that both have passions about martial arts. According to reports, Elon Musk trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu in Palo Alto, California as he has skills in Kyokushin karate, taekwondo, and judo.

On the other hand, the Russian president has been practicing judo since he was 11 years old and owns a black belt in it. He also practices karate, taekwondo and aikido. Moreover, Putin was a former intelligence officer and a KGB agent.

SpaceX’s CEO shared a photo of himself holding a fire gun along with another one of shirtless Putin riding a brown bear with the caption “Choose your fighter” which is a reply to Russian politician Dmitry Rogozin’s request to fight him instead of Putin.

In a Tweet replying to Elon Musk’s request to fight Putin over Ukraine, Rogozin said: “You, little devil, are still young, Compete with me weak; It would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first.”

How I predict this fight will go down https://t.co/XvhucXGkey pic.twitter.com/pF564FROEI — Groodalicious (@keksidy) March 15, 2022

Me watching the PPV Putin vs. Elon!! Also if it meant ending the war I’d happily pay $100 to even a $1000 to watch that fight!! https://t.co/WzCI8xb6bs pic.twitter.com/lly1Sf8Pak — Mark Murray C-137 (broh/ahh geez) (@Age_of_Deceit) March 14, 2022

Russian President Putin announced invading Ukraine on February 24th placing his country under huge amounts of pressure and sanctions from the US and European countries which denounced Ukraine's attacks.

Since the start of Putin's 'special military operation' in Ukraine, the United Nations said that so far over three million Ukrainian refugees have fled the ongoing war.