  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Ukraine attempts to assassinate Putin, fires drones at Kremlin

Ukraine attempts to assassinate Putin, fires drones at Kremlin

Published May 3rd, 2023 - 12:00 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with the Presidential Council for the Local Self-Government Development via a video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on April 20, 2023. (Photo by Gavriil Grigorov / SPUTNIK / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The Kremlin reportedly said that Ukraine fired two drones towards Russian President Vladimir Putin's residency in an attempt to assassinate the president.

Also ReadAir defense systems allegedly placed near Putin’s mansionAir defense systems allegedly placed near Putin’s mansion

Russian local media reported that the Russian government reportedly said: "Two drones targeted the Kremlin, and as a result of the timely measures taken by the army and special services using radar warfare systems, the two drones were disabled."

Russia further added that the President was not harmed, his schedule did not change, and he continued to work as usual. Moreover, no casualties were reported during the attack nor from the scattering of shrapnel from the drones on the Kremlin.

Footage of the drone attacks, which Russia considered a "planned terrorist act and an attempt to assassinate the head of state", was released, RT added.

Russia affirmed that it reserves the right to take retaliatory measures in response to Kyiv's drone attacks.

Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Tags:Vladimir PutinPutinRussian PresidentRussiaUkraineKyiv

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...