Ukraine attempts to assassinate Putin, fires drones at Kremlin

ALBAWABA - The Kremlin reportedly said that Ukraine fired two drones towards Russian President Vladimir Putin's residency in an attempt to assassinate the president.

Russian local media reported that the Russian government reportedly said: "Two drones targeted the Kremlin, and as a result of the timely measures taken by the army and special services using radar warfare systems, the two drones were disabled."

JUST IN - Russia says Ukraine tried to hit Kremlin with drones overnight in an assassination attempt on Putin.pic.twitter.com/xAS0BtTDzs — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 3, 2023

Russia further added that the President was not harmed, his schedule did not change, and he continued to work as usual. Moreover, no casualties were reported during the attack nor from the scattering of shrapnel from the drones on the Kremlin.

Footage of the drone attacks, which Russia considered a "planned terrorist act and an attempt to assassinate the head of state", was released, RT added.

Russia affirmed that it reserves the right to take retaliatory measures in response to Kyiv's drone attacks.

Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.