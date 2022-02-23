  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Ukraine Calls for Immediate Eviction of its Citizens in Russia

Ukraine Calls for Immediate Eviction of its Citizens in Russia

Published February 23rd, 2022 - 08:41 GMT
Breaking news

Ukrainian authorities called on its citizens who are in Russia to leave immediately amid rising tension between the two countries following Vladimir Putin's recognition of the independence of the separatist regions Donetsk and Luhansk last Monday.

The Ukrainian government has also issued a travel advisory warning people from visiting Russia.

According to officials in Kyiv, around 3 million Ukrainian citizens were living in Russia in 2018.

Tags:RussiaUkraineUSBidenPutinWar

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...