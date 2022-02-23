Ukraine Calls for Immediate Eviction of its Citizens in Russia

Ukrainian authorities called on its citizens who are in Russia to leave immediately amid rising tension between the two countries following Vladimir Putin's recognition of the independence of the separatist regions Donetsk and Luhansk last Monday.

The Ukrainian government has also issued a travel advisory warning people from visiting Russia.

#Ukraine urges its citizens not to travel to #Russia and to leave the country "immediately" — Wars on the Brink (@WarsontheBrink) February 23, 2022

According to officials in Kyiv, around 3 million Ukrainian citizens were living in Russia in 2018.