Ukraine Claims: 17,000 Russian Troops Killed During The War

Published March 28th, 2022 - 10:34 GMT
Russian forces are approaching Kyiv from the north and northeast, Ukraine's army said, with rising fears the capital could fall on the second day of Moscow's offensive. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
Highlights
123 Russian aircraft, 127 choppers, 586 tanks, 1,694 armored vehicles, 54 air defense systems destroyed, says Ukrainian army

Nearly 17,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine so far, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Monday.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 123 Russian aircraft, 127 helicopters, 586 tanks,1,694 armored vehicles, 1,150 vehicles, 66 UAVs, 73 fuel tankers and seven boats, according to the latest update from the Ukrainian General Staff.

 

At least 302 Russian artillery systems, 95 multiple rocket launcher systems, and 54 air defense systems have also been destroyed, it added.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US, and the UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,119 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,790 injured, according to estimates by the UN, which cautioned that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.82 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.

