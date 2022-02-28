Ukraine Demands Ceasefire, Russian Troops Pull Out, EU Membership (AFP)

  1. Home
Published February 28th, 2022 - 07:54 GMT
Ukraine demands ceasefire, Russian withdrawal and EU membership (AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2022. (Photo by Thomas KIENZLE / AFP)

Ukraine demanded an immediate Russian ceasefire and troop withdrawal on Monday as a Kyiv delegation arrived for talks with Russian negotiators on the fifth day of the Kremlin's offensive against the country.

"The Ukrainian delegation arrived at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border to take part in talks with representatives of the Russian Federation," the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement. "The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also asked for 'immediate' EU membership for Ukraine.

 

