Ukraine Demands Ceasefire, Russian Troops Pull Out, EU Membership (AFP)

Ukraine demanded an immediate Russian ceasefire and troop withdrawal on Monday as a Kyiv delegation arrived for talks with Russian negotiators on the fifth day of the Kremlin's offensive against the country.

"The Ukrainian delegation arrived at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border to take part in talks with representatives of the Russian Federation," the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement. "The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also asked for 'immediate' EU membership for Ukraine.