  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Ukraine deputy defense minister resigns

Ukraine deputy defense minister resigns

Published January 24th, 2023 - 08:40 GMT
Ukraine

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian deputy defense minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov resigned on Tuesday for his alleged link to the latest corruption scandal in the country.

Several officials also said they will tender their resignation after the defense ministry was hit by a food procurement scandal, AFP reported.

The Ukrainian president, led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, warned of mounting anti-graft measures against those who are involved in the corruption scandal.

Tags:UkraineRussiaWarcorruptionVolodymryr Zelensky

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...