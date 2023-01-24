Ukraine deputy defense minister resigns

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian deputy defense minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov resigned on Tuesday for his alleged link to the latest corruption scandal in the country.

Several officials also said they will tender their resignation after the defense ministry was hit by a food procurement scandal, AFP reported.

#BREAKING Ukrainian deputy defence minister resigns amid corruption scandal: ministry pic.twitter.com/ehFcccOtBt — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 24, 2023

The Ukrainian president, led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, warned of mounting anti-graft measures against those who are involved in the corruption scandal.