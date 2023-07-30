Ukraine drones damage office buildings in Moscow

ALBAWABA - Three Ukrainian drones have targeted office buildings in the Russian capital, Moscow in the early hours of Sunday, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

"The facades of the [Moscow] City’s two office towers sustained minor damage. There are no casualties or injuries," he posted on Telegram.

Later on Sunday, the Russian defense ministry released a statement clarifying the situation in Moscow and declaring that at least three drones have targeted the city.

An unverified video shared online showing the moment of the attack in Moscow has circulated the internet. In the footage, high buildings appeared in the early hours of Sunday before being struck by a drone which caused damage and fire to some buildings.

🚨العاصمة الروسية موسكو تتعرض لهجوم الآن. pic.twitter.com/45nk9zQ3Ew — الأحداث الأمريكية🇺🇸 (@US_World1) July 30, 2023

Russian local media outlet TASS reported citing emergency services that the first blast occurred between the fifth and the sixth floor of the 50-story building in the "IQ Quarter" complex in the Russian capital as people woke up on its sound.

Another explosion took place at the OKO II building, which contains offices and shops, damaging its windows in Moscow.

Following the explosions, Russian authorities announced that all flights to and from Vnukovo airport were suspended.