  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Ukraine Minister: Russians Absorbed Lethal Amounts of Chernobyl Radiation

Ukraine Minister: Russians Absorbed Lethal Amounts of Chernobyl Radiation

Published April 10th, 2022 - 06:59 GMT
Ukrainian Minister: Russians Absorbed Lethal Amounts of Chernobyl Radiation
An Emergency Ministry worker takes part in a joint tactical and special exercises of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ukrainian National Guard and Ministry Emergency in a ghost city of Pripyat, near Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant on February 4, 2022. (Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP)

Russian soldiers who occupied the retired Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine have absorbed lethal amounts of radiation, according to Ukraine’s Minister of Energy German Galushchenko.

“They were digging in soil contaminated with radiation, collecting radioactive sand in bags for fortifications, they breathed this dust,” Galushchenko said in a statement released on the Ministry of Energy’s Facebook page.

“After a month of such exposure, they have a maximum of one year of life. More precisely, not life but slow death from diseases,” he said.

He added that the level of ignorance of the Russian soldiers who occupied Chernobyl is greater than the radiation levels of the soil they dug into.

Chernobyl is the site of one of the worst nuclear disasters in history. Russian forces occupied the plant for approximately one month and set up fortifications in areas that Ukrainian officials said were contaminated with high levels of radiation.

Chernobyl plant workers interviewed by Reuters said they saw Russian tanks and armored vehicles move through the most radioactively contaminated area at the plant.

According to Galushchenko, any Russian equipment that passed through radiated areas in Chernobyl has been contaminated and anyone who comes into contact with said equipment is at risk of exposure.

“Every Russian soldier brings a piece of Chernobyl home whether alive or dead,” he said in the statement.

 

Tags:UkraineRussiainvasionWarChernobylNuclearRadiation

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...