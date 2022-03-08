Ukraine Refugee Count Spikes to 2 Million

The United Nations announced on March 8 that 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine in just 12 days in the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.

This is a 500,000 increase from March 6 when the U.N. reported that 1.5 million people had fled Ukraine.

The U.N. has reported that it expects the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine to reach 4 million as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to ravage the country.