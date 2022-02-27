Ukraine Rejects Russia’s Talks Invitation in Belarus

  1. Home
People participate in a pro-Ukrainian demonstration in front of the White House to protest the Russian Invasion of Ukraine on February 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has sent a delegation to Belarus for talks with the Ukrainians, IFAX news agency reported on Sunday.

According to Peskov, a group of foreign and defense officials arrived in the Belarusian city of Gomel for peace negotiations with Ukrainian officials days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has immediately refused Russia’s call for negotiations considering that Belarus is being used to attack Ukraine. 

Zelenskyy added that his country is ready for peace talks with the Russians, but not in Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24th. 

