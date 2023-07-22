Ukraine retaliates with drone attacks on Crimea

Breaking Headline

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Published July 22nd, 2023 - 10:28 GMT
Russian-Ukrainian war
A Russian warship sailing near the Kerch bridge, linking the Russian mainland to Crimea on July 17, 2023. (AFP)
Highlights
Russian officials claimed that Ukrainian forces targeted Crimea's infrastructure, including a critical bridge facilitating Russia's invasion of Ukraine

ALBAWABA- Ukraine responded to the shelling of grain silos in Odessa with a drone attack that led to the detonation of an ammunition depot in Crimea, an area under Russian control since 2014. 

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 22, and prompted the evacuation of residents within a five-kilometer radius, with railway traffic in Crimea also being temporarily suspended for safety precautions.

The governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, reported the drone attack via Telegram, stating, "As a result of an enemy drone attack on Krasnogvardeysky District, there was an explosion at an ammunition depot." The decision to evacuate people and suspend railway traffic aimed to mitigate potential risks.

During the past 48 hours, tensions in the region have escalated significantly, marked by mutual accusations and retaliatory actions. Ukraine accused Russia of targeting grain silos in Odessa with missiles, as a response to Russian President Putin's refusal to extend the grain export agreement.

 In return, Russian officials claimed that Ukrainian forces targeted Crimea's infrastructure, including a critical bridge facilitating Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The situation remains volatile as both sides exchange allegations and counterattacks.
 

