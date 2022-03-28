  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Ukraine, Russia to Hold Next Talks to be Istanbul

Ukraine, Russia to Hold Next Talks to be Istanbul

Published March 28th, 2022 - 08:20 GMT
Russia-Ukraine war
Ukrainian citizens living in Lebanon and supporters lift a giant flag during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in downtown Beirut's Martyrs Square, on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP)
Highlights
Russia-Ukraine war started on February 24th.

The next meeting of Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams will be held in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, the Turkish and Russian presidents agreed on Sunday.

Also Read“Arm the Kurds, Palestinians, and Yemenis Too“Arm the Kurds, Palestinians, and Yemenis Too": Italian Politician Slams ‘Western Hypocrisy'

In a phone call, Turkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin discussed the latest developments and negotiation processes in the Russia-Ukraine war, said a statement by Turkiye's Communications Directorate.

Stressing the need for an immediate cease-fire and peace between Russia and Ukraine as well as steps to improve the humanitarian situation in the region, Erdogan said Turkiye would continue to lend every kind of support to this process.

No dates were given for the meeting.


On March 10, Turkiye made headlines worldwide for hosting the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the southern Turkish city of Antalya, the highest-level meeting of the two sides since the war began, on Feb. 24.

Turkiye has won widespread praise for its efforts to end the war, helped by its unique position in having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

The war has met international outrage, with the EU, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

Also Read“Arm the Kurds, Palestinians, and Yemenis TooWill NATO Ever Come to Ukraine's Rescue?

At least 1,119 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,790 injured, according to UN estimates, while cautioning that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.82 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:UNrefugee agencyRussiaTurkeyUkraine

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...