  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Ukraine: Two Soldiers Injured in Russian Attack on The Donbass Region

Ukraine: Two Soldiers Injured in Russian Attack on The Donbass Region

Published January 26th, 2022 - 09:53 GMT
Breaking

Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced, Wednesday, that two of its army troops were injured in Russian attacks in Donbass region, south-eastern Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported.

According to sources, Russia's Defense Ministry said to carry out large-scale military exercises near the Ukrainian border, including Crimea area.

The US President Joe Bide has warned of severe personal sanctions against Russia president Vladimir Putin if it invades Ukraine. While some EU countries have also threatened to impose 'Economic Sanctions' on Russia.

In response, the Kremlin says if any sanctions imposed on Putin it will be 'destructive'.

Tags:RussiaPutinJoe BidenUS

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...