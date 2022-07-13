Ukrainian Forces Attack Russian Ammo Depot Near Kherson

Ukrainian military officials said they targeted a Russian ammunition storage depot in the southern part of the country on Tuesday, which set off a large explosion near Kherson.

Officials said the rocket attack hit the depot in Nova Kakhovka, which has been controlled by Russian forces. Footage of the blast was captured on video and circulated on social media.

Russian ammo depot in the vicinity of occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast of Ukraine, detonating this evening. pic.twitter.com/1VnKR6WSzL — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) July 11, 2022

Nova Kakhovka is located about 35 miles east of Kherson, a key port city that's been under Russian control for months.

Ukrainian officials said that the strike killed several Russian troops.

Meanwhile, Ukraine officials have also said that weapons supplied by the United States helped them target a Russian general in the same area, near Kherson.



The officials said a missile strike hit a Russian mobile command post and killed Russian Maj. Gen. Artem Nasbulin, the chief of staff of Moscow's 22nd Army Corps. Ukraine said that a U.S.-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System was used to carry out the attack.

A Telegram post from Odessa regional military spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk acknowledged Nasbulin's death, but did not say exactly when the strike happened. If confirmed, it would be the ninth time since the war began that Ukrainian forces have killed a Russian general, officials said.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, officials in Kyiv said on Tuesday the death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment complex in Chasiv Yar has risen to 34 after rescue crews moved most of the debris.

Russian channels report that a Russian/NM LNR ammo depot in Luhansk was hit by the Ukrainians and is detonating.https://t.co/iO2o9Uo2sBhttps://t.co/RSVL7re8eS pic.twitter.com/mbJutN0PVh — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) July 12, 2022

The missile hit the residential complex on Saturday and drew ire from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said that as many as three dozen people might still be trapped in the wreckage.

Ukrainian officials said the apartment attack was the latest example of Russia's military targeting civilians. Earlier this month, almost two dozen people were killed by a Russian strike on a residential complex in Odessa -- and at least 19 died in a missile strike on a shopping center in Kremenchuk last month.

Officials on Tuesday reported another Russian attack in Mykolaiv, which set a fire that injured at least a dozen people. Officials said two hospitals were also damaged.

"The enemy shelled the city massively at night," said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, according to CNN. "The Russians direct their missiles at residential areas, shopping centers, recreation centers and apartment buildings."

