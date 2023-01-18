Ukrainian interior minister killed in helicopter crash

  1. Home
January 18th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Ukraine's police chief said that the Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy, and another official were killed in a helicopter crash, the Kyiv Independent reported on Wednesday.

In all, 16 were killed in the crash near a nursery in Kyiv region, the police chief added.

Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba stated that children and employees were at the kindergarten when the crash occurred in Brovary, a city east of Kyiv. 

Police said an additional five people were injured, but did not specify how.

